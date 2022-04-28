Allkem Ltd Ord

Allkem Ltd formerly Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops lithium, potash, and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, and Olaroz. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications. The company generates maximum revenue from Olaroz segment.
Allkem Limited Ordinary Shares
Jindalee Resources Ltd
Jindalee Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It holds interests in various tenements located in Tasmania and Western Australia, including gold, diamonds, nickel, iron ore, copper, magnesite, uranium, and other base metals, as well as rare earth minerals. The project holdings of the company include U.S. Lithium, Joyners Find Iron Ore, Prospect Ridge Project and Widgiemooltha Project.
Sayona Mining Limited
Sayona Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the identification, acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration assets, focusing on lithium and graphite. The company's primary focus is the development of the advanced stage Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. It also holds interests in East Kimberley Graphite Project and West Australian Lithium Project.
Global Lithium Resources Ltd Ord Fully Paid
Global Lithium Resources Ltd is an emerging lithium exploration company with a primary focus on the Marble Bar Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.