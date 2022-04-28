Allkem Ltd Ord

Allkem Ltd formerly Orocobre Ltd is an industrial chemical and mineral exploration company. It explores and develops lithium, potash, and salar mineral deposits. The company's segments are Corporate, Borax, and Olaroz. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Olaroz segment. Its products are classified into minerals, refined products and boric acid used in various markets from agriculture, ceramics, glass, gold assay and smelting fluxes, wood protection and a variety of specialty applications. The company generates maximum revenue from Olaroz segment.