Albemarle Corporation

Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) subsidiary Medisure launches Health Canada approved vitamin D testing kit

Empower Clinics (CBDT) subsidiary Medisure has announced the launch of the Vitamin D Rapid Testing Kit. The MediSure® Vitamin D Rapid Test Kits will be available at local PharmaChoice® pharmacies across the country beginning in May. Chairman & CEO Steven McAuley sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG) announces mineral resource estimate for the La Plata project

Metallic Minerals (MMG) has announced the first National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the La Plata project in Colorado. The company acquired the project in 2019 and has generated a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate consisting of 115.7 million tonnes. The 2022 Resource Estimate is based on 56 diamond core drill holes, totalling 15,200 meters. President Scott Prestel sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Power Metals (TSXV:PWM) prepares for advanced exploration permit for its Case Lake Property

Power Metals (PWM) is preparing to acquire an advanced exploration permit for its Case Lake Property in northeastern Ontario. The requirements will be completed concurrently with an upcoming 5,000-metre drill program at Case Lake. Johnathan More, Chairman and Director of Power Metals sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU) announces independent evaluation of RapidSX Rare Earth Separation Technology

Ucore Rare Metals (UCU) has reported positive conclusions from a third-party technical review of RapidSX™ technology. The review was commissioned by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to undertake a technical review of the RapidSX™ technology. The evaluation supports the economic benefits of RapidSX versus conventional solvent extraction. CEO Pat Ryan sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results of the evaluation.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV:BRAU) announces additional results from the phase 1 drill program at Hope Brook

Big Ridge has announced additional diamond drill results from its 25,000-metre, Phase I exploration drill program at the Hope Brook Gold Project. 100 per cent of the drill results received to date have intersected gold mineralization. The Hope Brook Gold Project is an advanced stage, high-grade gold project located in Newfoundland. President & CEO Mike Bandrowski sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

Sitka (CSE:SIG) intercepts elevated gold values in Yukon

Sitka (SIG) has released 2022 winter exploration results from the RC Gold Project in Yukon. Hole DDRCCC-22-022 intercepted 273 m of 0.52 g/t gold from 46 m to 319 m. Assays are pending for three drill holes. The company is planning an additional 9,000 m of drilling during its spring-summer program. President & director Don Penner sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the results.

