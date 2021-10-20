Australia

Investing News
.

Zelira Raises US$5 Million from US Fund at 54% Premium to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

- October 19th, 2021

Zelira TherapeuticsLtd (ASX:ZLD,OTCQB:ZLDAF), a global leader in the research and development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of US$5 million from Quincy Street Capital LLC (Quincy Street), a US-based family office fund, comprising: US$3.5 million (A$4.79 million) via a placement of 79,908,676 Zelira fully paid ordinary …

Zelira TherapeuticsLtd (ASX:ZLD,OTCQB:ZLDAF), a global leader in the research and development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of US$5 million from Quincy Street Capital LLC (Quincy Street), a US-based family office fund, comprising:

  • US$3.5 million (A$4.79 million) via a placement of 79,908,676 Zelira fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.06 per share (Placement), a 54% premium to the stock’s last closing price
  • 1 unlisted option for every 2 ordinary shares issued, expiring 2 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of A$0.09 per option, with 39,954,338 total unlisted options to be issued
  • US$1.5 million (A$2.05 million) via an equity investment in Ilera Derm LLC (ZeliraDermatology) for a 3% shareholding in that company, valuing Zelira Dermatology at US$50 million.

Key Highlights

US$5 million raised from US-based family office fund comprising:

  • US$3.5 million placement of Zelira ordinary shares at A$0.06 per share, a 54% premium to the stock’s last closing price
  • 1 unlisted option for every 2 ordinary shares issued, expiring 2 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of A$0.09 per option
  • US$1.5 million equity investment into Zelira Dermatology for a 3% shareholding in that company, valuing Zelira Dermatology at US$50 million
  • Provides sufficient funding for Zelira to accelerate its growth initiatives
  • Fundraising values Zelira and its share of associated entities at A$122.8 million

Following the fundraising, Quincy Street becoming a substantial shareholder in Zelira with a 6.3% shareholding.

At a Group level, the fundraising values Zelira at A$122.8 million, being US$50 million for the listed entity and US$50 million for Zelira Dermatology, of which Zelira holds a 78% interest post fundraising.

 

Read the full article here.

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

What Investors Should Know About CBD in Australia
US Cannabis Stocks
10 ASX Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Companies Face Stimulus Roadblocks

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×