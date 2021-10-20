Zelira Raises US$5 Million from US Fund at 54% Premium to Accelerate Growth Initiatives
Zelira TherapeuticsLtd (ASX:ZLD,OTCQB:ZLDAF), a global leader in the research and development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of US$5 million from Quincy Street Capital LLC (Quincy Street), a US-based family office fund, comprising: US$3.5 million (A$4.79 million) via a placement of 79,908,676 Zelira fully paid ordinary …
Zelira TherapeuticsLtd (ASX:ZLD,OTCQB:ZLDAF), a global leader in the research and development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of US$5 million from Quincy Street Capital LLC (Quincy Street), a US-based family office fund, comprising:
- US$3.5 million (A$4.79 million) via a placement of 79,908,676 Zelira fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.06 per share (Placement), a 54% premium to the stock’s last closing price
- 1 unlisted option for every 2 ordinary shares issued, expiring 2 years from the date of issue with an exercise price of A$0.09 per option, with 39,954,338 total unlisted options to be issued
- US$1.5 million (A$2.05 million) via an equity investment in Ilera Derm LLC (ZeliraDermatology) for a 3% shareholding in that company, valuing Zelira Dermatology at US$50 million.
Key Highlights
- Provides sufficient funding for Zelira to accelerate its growth initiatives
- Fundraising values Zelira and its share of associated entities at A$122.8 million
Following the fundraising, Quincy Street becoming a substantial shareholder in Zelira with a 6.3% shareholding.
At a Group level, the fundraising values Zelira at A$122.8 million, being US$50 million for the listed entity and US$50 million for Zelira Dermatology, of which Zelira holds a 78% interest post fundraising.
