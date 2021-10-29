Thunderstruck Resources: Exploring Mining-Friendly Fiji’s High-Grade Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold Deposits

Thunderstruck Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC:THURF) advances a promising portfolio of projects located on Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu. Recent and historical exploration data of these projects has confirmed the presence of zinc, copper and precious metals mineralization. This diversified project portfolio allows investors exposure to each of these markets. Thunderstruck Resources is led by a strong management experience with decades of applicable experience in geology, mining and international finance.

Thunderstruck Resources project portfolio covers approximately 3 percent of Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu. The company’s complete project portfolio consists of underexplored projects that have already indicated the presence of valuable minerals. Liwa Gold, the company’s flagship project, is underexplored and has never been drilled, but has the potential to become a high-grade gold and silver-producing project.

Thunderstruck Resources’ Company Highlights

Thunderstruck Resources has an impressive portfolio of projects located on Viti Levu, the main island of Fiji

Fiji is located on the Ring of Fire, which contains hundreds of volcanoes that have created mineral-rich areas

Due to its remoteness, Fiji has remained largely unexplored, which presents a valuable opportunity to Thunderstruck Resources and investors

Fiji does have a history of long-running gold mines, creating a strong infrastructure and trained workforce

The company’s flagship project contains four priority gold zones, with multiple testing and sampling methodologies indicating the presence of high-grade gold and silver

The rest of the company’s portfolio contains mines with gold, silver, copper and zinc.

Thunderstruck Resources is led by a strong management team with decades of applicable experience