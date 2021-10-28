Tempus Resources Quarterly Activities Report – September 2021

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD.(“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR,TSXV:TMRR,OTC:TMRFF) reports on its activities for the Quarter ended 30 September 2021 (the “Quarter”), largely focused on advancing the Elizabeth – Blackdome Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. HIGHLIGHTS: 17 core drill holes completed at Elizabeth during the quarter for approximately 5,200 metres. Visible gold was identified in 3 …









TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD.(“Tempus” or the “Company”) (ASX:TMR,TSXV:TMRR,OTC:TMRFF) reports on its activities for the Quarter ended 30 September 2021 (the “Quarter”), largely focused on advancing the Elizabeth – Blackdome Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

17 core drill holes completed at Elizabeth during the quarter for approximately 5,200 metres. Visible gold was identified in 3 holes (EZ21-02, EZ21-04, EZ21-12).

Assays have been received for eight drill holes (Z21-01 to EZ21-08) with highlights including EZ21-04 4.0m at 34.4g/t gold from 122.0m,including 1.5 m at 68.3g/t gold from 123.0m, and: 0.5m at 87.3g/t gold from124.0m EZ21-02 6.6m at 8.4g/t gold from 102.4m, including 1.1m at 46.3g/t gold from105.4m EZ21-03 6.4m at 7.2g/t gold from 88.6m, including 2.6m at 11.8g/t gold from 89.3m, and 1.3m at 19.8g/t gold from90.0m EZ21-01 2.6m at 5.1g/t gold from 94.0m,including 0.5m at 20.5*g/t gold from83.5m EZ21-07B 1.0m at 4.8g/t gold from 40.1m,including 0.7m at 9.0g/t gold from51.5m

A potential new gold vein, the “Blue Vein” was identified 150m NW of the SW vein at Elizabeth when drill hole EZ21-12 intersected a 1.0m quartz vein containing visible gold from 118.5m within a larger observed alteration and veining zone (assays pending)

Independent consolidated review of previous metallurgical test work at Elizabeth confirms high-grade gold mineralisation is not refractory, can be processed utilising the existing Blackdome mill circuit with high recoveries of up to95%

The first ever high-resolution airborne magnetic geophysical survey at Elizabeth shows the potential for a much larger mineralisation system with numerous additional targets identified on the existing mineral claims.

The company has filed an amendment to the Notice of Work at Elizabeth to access and extend the Lower Portal adit for access for underground drilling

An alteration study completed at the Blackdome Gold Mine shows that historic mining was conducted high in the epithermal gold system and strong potential exists for finding additional gold mineralisation below historic stopes and to the west of current identified gold veins, Tempus is planning to complete further drilling at Blackdome in2022

The company completed a private placement of approximately A$6.3 million and issuance of24.99 million shares at an average price of A0.251/share that will fund the current ongoing 12,000 metre drilling program at Elizabeth and exploration activities in Ecuador

ELIZABETH-BLACKDOME GOLD PROJECT (BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA – 100%)

The Elizabeth-Blackdome Gold Project comprises 315km2 (200km2 for Blackdome and 115km2 for Elizabeth) of mining and exploration licences in southern British Columbia, Canada. It includes a 300 tonne per day permitted mill and tailings storage at the Blackdome Gold Mine, which historically produced approximately 230,000 ounces of gold. The Elizabeth Gold Project hosts a deposit of high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (~1.5-5m) vein sets. Elizabeth is relatively under explored, with current mineralisation only tested relatively close to the surface and open along strike and down plunge. The Elizabeth and Blackdome project areas are connected by licences covering a potential haul road between the two.

