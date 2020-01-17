Tech Big News Roundup: First Responder Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on the CSE, HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused Insurance Provider, NexOptic’s ALLIS and DoubleTake Shine at CES 2020
Kevin Vanstone - January 17th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news technology roundup.
Emerging Tech
- First Responder Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on the CSE
- HeyBryan Announces Partnership with Duuo, an Innovation-Focused Insurance Provider
- Plymouth Rock Technologies Launches Latest X1 Drone, a Next Level Unmanned Aerial System (UAS)
- First Responder Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:WPN)
- NexOptic’s ALLIS and DoubleTake Shine at CES 2020
