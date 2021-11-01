Santa Teresa Gold Project Drilling Returns ‘bonanza’ Gold Grade Assays

Comet Resources Ltd (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to announce assay results from the Phase-1 Diamond Drill Program at the Santa Teresa Gold Project (Santa Teresa or the Project) located in Baja California, Mexico, including ‘bonanza’ gold grade intersections. Highlights: Assays from the drilling program completed at the Santa Teresa Gold Project in …









Comet Resources Ltd (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL) is pleased to announce assay results from the Phase-1 Diamond Drill Program at the Santa Teresa Gold Project (Santa Teresa or the Project) located in Baja California, Mexico, including ‘bonanza’ gold grade intersections.

Highlights:

Assays from the drilling program completed at the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Mexico in Q3 2021 deliver multiple high-grade intersections, including ‘bonanza’ grades

Significant intersections include: STDDH-21-006: 1.2m at 63.2 g/t gold from 124.8m; and 0.7m at 27.5 g/t gold from140.9m STDDH-21-007: 1.6m at 31.0 g/t gold from239.8m STDDH-21-001: 1.0m at 26.9 g/t gold from91.9m

The results from the drilling will now be incorporated into resource modelling

Eight holes were drilled during the program, totaling 2,250 meters, varying in completion depth from 212.5 to 392.4 meters. Figure 1 (below) shows the locations, depth, azimuth, dip and the zone of the Project where the holes were drilled.

Four holes of this drill program were planned to verify the continuity of the mineralised structures to the South East of the area explored by Grupo Alamo in 2008.

A further three drill-holes were planned to prove the continuity of the best results obtained for Grupo El Alamo in its drill program carried out in 2008 in the North Western portion of company´s mining concessions. The most significant results of the program were returned from these drill-holes.

One drill-hole tested a magnetic semi-circular anomaly located in the Northwest portion of the mining concessions controlled by Comet. This anomaly was identified during a small-scale surface geophysics exercise conducted prior to the commencement of the drilling program.

