Ready Set Gold Announces Appointment of Robert S. Middleton as VP Exploration

Ready Set Gold also Announces Mailing of Proxy Materials for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on October 12, 2021

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2021) – In a news release issued under the same headline earlier today, a typographical error incorrectly stated that Ready Set Gold Corp.’s annual general and special meeting would be held on October 21, 2021. The actual date of the annual general and special meeting is October 12, 2021. The corrected release follows:

Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) ( FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Robert S. Middleton, P.Eng., as its Vice-President of Exploration. Mr. Middleton is a “qualified person” pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

Chief Executive Officer and Director, Christian Scovenna, commented: “Mr. Middleton’s technical skills and experience are highly recognized in the global mining industry, and he is credited with being directly involved in major discoveries in Ontario (Hemlo and Bell Creek), which have similar geologic characteristics to the mineral rights held by Ready Set Gold. We are excited to have him join us, and we look forward to benefitting from his contributions as we embark on our plans to further explore the Company’s 100% consolidated interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the western section of the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada.”

Mr. Middleton has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, which includes the formation of seven junior mining companies (including one which was purchased by a major). He is a pioneer in geology-geophysics, petrochemistry, petrology, remote sensing, airborne resistivity and gravity program sciences. His technical firsts include: being the first geophysicist for the Ontario Department of Mines; introducing the gravity mapping program for Ontario; completing the first airborne resistivity survey and map of the sand and gravel deposits in Whitechurch; completing the first airborne geophysical surveys and airborne geochemistry surveys in Sturgeon Lake area; and, subsequently, becoming the first to complete such surveys in other regions of the world.

Mr Middleton’s mineral resource discoveries include the Bell Creek mine and the Golden Giant (Hemlo) mine, which he co-discovered. He has completed acquisition-focused economic reviews of numerous gold mines in North and Central America, and he has completed more than 25 feasibility studies. Mr. Middleton was instrumental in putting the Penhorwood Talc mine into production for Steetley Minerals Canada Ltd., and he has played important roles in putting seven other mines into production. He has extensive experience working with project stakeholders.

Mr. Middleton is the recipient of the 2008 Prospector of the Year Award (Ontario), the 2001 and 2004 Discovery of the Year Award, the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), and the 2014 Lifetime Achievement Award, NWOPA. He is a member of the Ontario Association of Professional Engineers and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a former Member of the Association of Exploration Geochemists, the Society of Economic Geologists, the Society of Geology Applied to Ore Deposits and the Geological Association of Canada. Bob is a graduate of the Provincial Institute of Mining (Haileybury School of Mines) and Michigan Technological University (B.S. and M.S. Applied Geophysics), and he attended the University of Toronto’s PhD program in Geology.

Mr. Middleton will be assisted in orienting to his new role by the Company’s former Vice President of Exploration, Mr. Brad Lazich, who has been providing services to the Company in a consulting capacity, and will continue to do so during a brief transitionary period. The Company welcomes Mr. Middleton to the team, and is grateful to Mr. Lazich for his contributions to the Company.

Mailing of Proxy Materials for Upcoming AGM

The Company also announces that it has mailed and filed on SEDAR its management proxy materials for the upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders currently scheduled to be held on October 12, 2021 (the “AGM”), at which normal-course meeting matters will be discussed as well as matters raised in a purported dissident requisition.

The Company urges shareholders to carefully read the proxy materials for the AGM provided by the Company, and encourages shareholders to vote the GOLD Proxy or GOLD VIF enclosed within the proxy materials in favour of the election or re-election of management’s nominees to the Company’s board of directors, as well as in respect of the other meeting matters to be considered, as recommended by management.

Proxies in respect of the AGM must be received by the Company’s transfer agent, Alliance Trust Company, in advance of the proxy voting deadline, which is October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). If shareholders are in need of assistance with voting, please contact the Company’s transfer agent, Alliance Trust Company, at (403) 237-6111 or toll free at 1-877-537-6111 or by email at inquiries@alliancetrust.ca.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

