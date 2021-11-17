Razafy Northwest Provides A Significant 32% Increase In Total Indicated Graphite Inventory At Maniry Project

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX: BEM) (the Company or BlackEarth) is pleased to announce it has materially increased its total graphite inventory, by both tonnes and grade at its 100% owned Maniry Graphite Project in Southern Madagascar with the completion of a maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimation for the Razafy Northwest (NW) Graphite Deposit. The …









The recently completed Exploration program has delivered a JORC compliant Indicated and Inferred Resource for Razafy Northwest of 2.9Mt @ 9.82% TGC at the Maniry Project in Southern Madagascar

at the Maniry Project in Southern Madagascar The additional Resource provides a significant and material increase to the company’s inventory of very high-grade Graphite

Evidence of a higher-gradecoreofapproximately+12%TGCin both the East and West lenses. which will be a key focus of future exploration activities commencing in 2022

The near surface Resource remains open along strike and down dip with the potential to add to the Company’s overall inventory of defined high-grade Graphite

The Company has commenced an update to its Scoping Study to outline the significant impact of the results to the Maniry Projects overall economics

The Razafy NW Indicated and Inferred Resource, comprising of 2.9Mt @ 9.82% Total Graphitic Carbon (TGC) at a 6% TGC cut-off grade is summarised below in Table A. The majority of the Resource has been classified with a high degree of confidence at an ‘Indicated’ classification, with the remainder classified as ‘Inferred’.