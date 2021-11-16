RareX: Advancing the Cummins Range Rare Earths in Western Australia

RareX (ASX:REE) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









RareX (ASX:REE) is an exploration company that aims to become a leading producer and supplier of key rare earth elements such as neodymium-praseodymium which are needed for the manufacturing of Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM).

RareX’s project portfolio includes its flagship Cummins Range Rare Earths and its NSW Copper Gold JV with Kincora Copper Limited. The company’s fully-owned flagship Cummins Range Rare Earths project is a globally-significant advanced rare earth and niobium project located in the tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia.

RareX’s Company Highlights

The company’s fully-owned flagship Cummins Range Rare Earths project is a globally-significant, potentially low CAPEX and advanced rare earth project. The project has a significant maiden JORC 2012 inferred and indicated mineral resource of 18.8Mt at 1.15% TREO (inc. 0.23% NdPr) + 0.14% Nb2O5 including a high-grade resource of .5Mt at 1.98% TREO (inc. 0.38% NdPr) + 0.21% Nb2O5

RareX is currently completing a significant exploration and resource expansion program targeting primary mineralisation for the first time at Cummins Range

RareX provides shareholders access to high-potential copper and gold projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt with its NSW Copper Gold projects

RareX’s Cummins Range Rare Earths project is near prospective and productive mines including Browns Range Rare Earth owned by Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU) and the operating Nicholson Gold mine owned by Pantoro (ASX:PNR).

RareX hold significant equity investments in Kincora Copper Limited, Canada Rare Earths Company and Cosmos Exploration

The company boasts a strong management team with more than 30 years of experience in rare earth metal discovery. RareX is led by the current management of EAU Mining and Met-Chem Consulting and former management of Primero Group (ASX:PGX), Peak Resources (ASX:PEK), Arafura Resources (ASX:ARU) and Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM).