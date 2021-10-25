Quarterly Activities Report To 30 September 2021

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased to submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 September 2021. HIGHLIGHTS High grade gold in latest Twin Hills RC drilling with discovery hole 5m @ 23.67g/t Au from 62m Drilling was completed at the Poona Project which hosts the Mughal Nickel …









The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT)(eMetals)(Company) are pleased to submit the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 30 September 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

High grade gold in latest Twin Hills RC drilling with discovery hole 5m @ 23.67g/t Au from 62m

Drilling was completed at the Poona Project which hosts the Mughal Nickel Prospect and the Raj Tantalum Prospect, with a total of 7 RC holes for 860 metres drilled.

Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and results are pending.

TWIN HILLS GOLD PROJECT

The Twin Hills Project consists of a single granted exploration license (E29/950) located approximately 30 km north east of Menzies and 150km north of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The tenement covers an area of approximately 30 km2 and extends over about 10 km of strike of the greenstone sequence that hosts the excised historical Twin Hills gold mine. The tenement covers the north and south extension of the shear zone which is the interpreted host of mineralisation at Twin Hills.

The Company’s initial round of RC drilling in February 2021 returned significant gold mineralisation from several holes, with previously reported best results of:

THRC008 12m @ 0.62ppm from 40m, and 1m @ 4.10ppm from 44m, and 2m @ 2.24ppm from 49m

THRC014 3m @ 1.97ppm from 44m

THRC015 1m @ 4.4g/t from 32m

Based on the mineralisation discovered to date and the sparse drill spacing, EMT drilled a further 25 aircore holes (using RC hammer where appropriate) to ~40m depth and followed up the initial RC results with a further 6 RC holes for 550m drilled to test around the initial discovery holes. Refer to the ASX release dated 4 August 2021 for a list of all drill hole details.

RC holes were sampled on a 1m basis and assayed via aqua regia digest. Aircore holes were sampled by scoop on a 4m basis and assayed via aqua regia digest.

