Quarterly Activities Report September 2021

The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the ongoing feasibility works and next round of drilling at its high-grade Hombre Muerto West (“HMW”) project …









The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the ongoing feasibility works and next round of drilling at its high-grade Hombre Muerto West (“HMW”) project as well as moving scoping studies forward at the Candelas project which are both located in the Hombre Muerto West salt flat in the South American Lithium Triangle (see tenement location map in Figure 5).

HIGHLIGHTS

Completion of an oversubscribed A$50 million InstitutionalPlacement

NextroundofdrillingcommencedatHombreMuertoWestwithsecondrigbeing outsourced to commence further drilling in Q42021

HMW Feasibility study progressing well – engineering contract award imminent

Candelas scoping study on track for delivery in Q42021

Galan partners with leading ESG supply chain traceability provider, Circular, for traceability of its lithium chloride concentrate and carbonate products for future markets

All Argentinian projects are 100% owned by Galan – no offtake, JV or royalty agreements in place

Grade is king – Hombre Muerto West resource ~ 2.3Mt LCE @ 946 mg/lLi

Total indicated resource inventory in Argentina of ~ 3Mt LCE @ 858 mg/lLi

Strong M & A action in Argentina lithium space – CDN$966m Neo Lithium Corp (Oct’21), CDN$377m Millennial Lithium Corp (Sep’21) and Galaxy/Orocobre finalised(Aug’21)

Greenbushes South tenement applications advancing after completion of CMP

The companycontinues to adhere to Covad-19 protocols in Argentina, Chile and Australia with employee’s health and safety our number one priority

Cash on hand at end of the quarter was $42.2m ($15.5m – 30 June 2021) – gross tranche two proceeds of $20m received on 15 October 2021

OPERATIONS

Hombre Muerto West

Solid, steady progress was made with the feasibility study and associated works at the HMW project during the quarter.

The award of the engineering component of the feasibility studies is well advanced with Galan finalising discussions with three leading International engineering firms.

As announced on 29 September 2021, the first bore hole was completed at Pata Pila.

Read the full article here.