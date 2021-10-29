Purepoint Uranium: Advanced Projects in the Athabasca Basin

Purepoint Uranium has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV:PTU,OTCQB:PTUUF) is actively acquiring and operating an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects including its flagship Hook Lake project and Red Willow, Smart Lake, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville and the Tabbernor Block projects.

Purepoint Uranium’s flagship project, Hook Lake, is a joint venture with two of the largest uranium mining majors in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada. Purepoint Uranium holds a 21 percent ownership of Hook Lake and acts as the operator of the joint venture.

Purepoint’s Company Highlights

Purepoint has the most advanced exploration portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, the world’s richest uranium region

Two high-value partnerships with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. Together, they have joint ventures on the Hook Lake project and Smart Lake project.

The company also operates a pipeline of ten, 100-percent owned, highly prospective uranium projects in Eastern Athabasca Basin, including the Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday Lake, Umfreville Lake and the Tabbernor Block properties.

A fully funded aggressive exploration program is currently underway

The company has a world-class leadership and management team with unparalleled experience in uranium mining and exploration expertise.