Porphyry System Further Extended At Trundle Park

Kincora Copper Limited (the Company, Kincora) (TSXV & ASX:KCC) is pleased to provide an exploration update from ongoing drilling at Trundle Park prospect situated at the brownfield Trundle project, located in the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB) in NSW, Australia.

Most recent drill hole TRDD014W1 has intersected multiple skarn horizons and broad intervals of porphyry style intrusions at the Trundle Park prospect (assay results pending);

This hole was a wedge drilling off previous hole TRDD014 and has confirmed previous skarn intervals and extended the intrusive systems returned in both TRDD014 (65.5m @ 0.25 g/t gold & 0.04% copper, including 10m @ 0.73 g/t gold & 0.10% copper) and TRDD022 (162m @ 0.24 g/t gold & 0.04% copper, including 18m @ 0.75 g/t gold & 0.09% copper);

A follow up hole (TRDD028) has commenced to the west of TRDD014W1 and south of TRDD022 to further test the identified mineralized corridor and multiple phase intrusive system associated with holes TRDD022, TRDD014/W1 and TRDD001 (21.1m @ 0.25 g/t gold and 0.03% copper to end of hole);

The direction south from TRDD014/W1 and TRDD028 remains open for future drill testing.

John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, noted:

“The wedge off and extension from TRDD014 has intersected the targeted monzonite system intruding a larger monzodiorite body with zones of interpreted variable to strongly developed outer potassic alteration. This setting was generally not apparent in the original TRDD014 hole and has returned larger interpreted zones of “red” monzonite and monzodiorite intrusions than TRDD022. TRDD014W1 has provided significant strike and depth extension from TRDD022, and depth extension from TRDD014.

These are encouraging signs, however, we have still not yet intersected the systems core. Our drilling has demonstrated a significant size and multiple intrusive system is present with the features suggestive of being in a proximal environment to a target that offers clear scale potential. From here, only further systematic drilling will confirm or downgrade this target.

A recently commenced follow up hole is being drilled west from and parallel to TRDD014, testing south of TRDD022, and west of both TRDD014W1 and TRDD001. A clear intrusive porphyry system target zone is emerging at the Trundle Park prospect with the south remaining open for further drilling.”

Two diamond rigs remain operational, one currently drilling TRDD028 at the Trundle Park prospect at Trundle, and the other completing a fifth hole and final of the first phase diamond drilling program at the Gateway prospect at the Fairholme project, with assay results from recent drilling pending.

