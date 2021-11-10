Piedmont Lithium Releases Updated Corporate Presentation For November 2021

Piedmont Lithium Inc., (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading developer of lithium hydroxide production to enable the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today released a new Corporate Overview Presentation. The updated presentation includes information addressing overall market conditions, lithium supply and demand projections from industry analysts, pricing trends, as well …









Piedmont Lithium Inc., (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading developer of lithium hydroxide production to enable the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today released a new Corporate Overview Presentation. The updated presentation includes information addressing overall market conditions, lithium supply and demand projections from industry analysts, pricing trends, as well as a status update on Piedmont’s multiple resources in North Carolina, Quebec, and Ghana.

“The tremendous momentum in the EV industry continues to accelerate, especially in North America with near daily expansion announcements from battery makers and electric vehicle makers alike. One thing that remains a constant in this electric environment is the need for lithium to power the industry’s projected growth,” said Piedmont President and CEO, Keith Phillips. “A company that controls a critical mass of spodumene with the ability to cost-effectively produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide, is well positioned to serve the fast-growing EV market, while returning increasing value to shareholders. And that is exactly how we are building our company,” added Phillips.

The updated presentation for November can be found under the Investor section of the Piedmont Lithium website at: https://piedmontlithium.com/investors/presentations.

