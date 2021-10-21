Piedmont Increases Mineral Resources With Completion Of Phase 5 Infill Drilling

BELMONT, NC – Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL) (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated global Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) (Table 1) for the Company’s flagship Carolina Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA. The MRE includes updates for lithium and industrial mineral products. The total MRE for the project is 44.2 Mt @ …









BELMONT, NC – Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL) (“Piedmont” or “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated global Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) (Table 1) for the Company’s flagship Carolina Lithium Project in North Carolina, USA. The MRE includes updates for lithium and industrial mineral products. The total MRE for the project is 44.2 Mt @ 1.08% Li2O, with 64% of the total MRE classified in the Indicated category. The Mineral Resource estimate reported in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission S-K 1300 standards and the Australasian JORC Code (2012 Edition).

Inaugural Mineral Resources reported under new U.S. S-K 1300 Standards

Carolina Lithium Project total Mineral Resources increase to 44.2 Mt @ 1.08% Li2O

Indicated Mineral Resources increased 101% to 28.2 Mt @ 1.11% Li2O for the Project

DFS completion for the integrated 30,000 t/y LiOH Carolina Lithium Project expected within Q4 2021

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are very pleased to have concluded our Phase 5 drill campaign and to further expand our world-class resource base. Carolina Lithium has one of the largest spodumene resources in North America, and the only one located in the United States. The increase in ‘Indicated’ resources of over 100% relative to resources previously reported under Australian standards, will underpin the definitive feasibility study for Carolina Lithium that we plan to publish later in 2021. The DFS will be another important step along the path to building America’s leading lithium business to support and enable the rapidly-growing electric vehicle supply chain in the United States.”

The Company intends to file an inaugural Technical Report Summary in accordance with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K 1300 Modernization of Property Disclosures requirements in the Company’s next Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Read the full article here.