Peel Achieves 205m @ 1.4% Copper At Wirlong
Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) (Peel or the Company) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned Wirlong and Mallee Bull copper deposits in NSW has returned further high-grade coppermineralised intercepts, including Peel’s widest copper intercept achieved to date at Wirlong. Notably the intercept in WLDD040 at Wirlong is interpreted to be open along …
Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) (Peel or the Company) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned Wirlong and Mallee Bull copper deposits in NSW has returned further high-grade coppermineralised intercepts, including Peel’s widest copper intercept achieved to date at Wirlong. Notably the intercept in WLDD040 at Wirlong is interpreted to be open along strike to the east/southeast.
KEY POINTS
WIRLONG
- Latest assays from Peel’s maiden resource drilling at Wirlong copper deposit, NSW, yields the Company’s widest copper intercept to date, including further high-grade copper intervals, with new results including:
WLDD040
-
- 205m @ 1.4% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 434m including:
WLDD022
-
- 21m @ 1.31% Cu, 6g/t Ag from 336m including:
- 6m @ 2.2% Cu, 9g/t Ag from 337m
WLDD024
-
- 22m @ 1.36% Cu, 4g/t Ag from 256m including:
WLDD029
-
- 13m @ 2.2% Cu, 10g/t Ag from 315m including:
- WLDD040 represents extensional drilling and is located on the south-eastern edge of the Wirlong Central zone with limited drilling along strike to south-east
- Recent structural review has highlighted the potential for mineralisation to continue along strike to the south-east of WLDD040
- Processing and assaying continue with further results expected in the coming weeks
- Maiden resource estimate modelling underway and anticipated in Dec Q 2021
- Drilling at Wirlong continuing, targeting growth and upgrade potential
MALLEE BULL
- Latest assays from Mallee Bull resource upgrade drilling yield further high-grade copper mineralisation:
MBDD053
-
- 26.84m @ 3.12% Cu, 23g/t Ag, 0.14g/t Au from 542.16m including:
- MBDD053 mineralisation indicates the mineralised resource domain thickens on the southern edge of Mallee Bull
- Mallee Bull copper resource upgrade drilling continues with two diamond rigs operating and ~80% of original resource drilling program completed
- Processing and assaying continue with further results expected in the coming weeks
- Drilling primarily aims to convert Inferred classified resources to Indicated classification
- Peel expects to deliver a Mallee Bull Resource update towards the end of Dec Q 2021