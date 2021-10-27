Peel Achieves 205m @ 1.4% Copper At Wirlong

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) (Peel or the Company) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned Wirlong and Mallee Bull copper deposits in NSW has returned further high-grade coppermineralised intercepts, including Peel’s widest copper intercept achieved to date at Wirlong. Notably the intercept in WLDD040 at Wirlong is interpreted to be open along …









Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) (Peel or the Company) is pleased to report that ongoing drilling at its 100%-owned Wirlong and Mallee Bull copper deposits in NSW has returned further high-grade coppermineralised intercepts, including Peel’s widest copper intercept achieved to date at Wirlong. Notably the intercept in WLDD040 at Wirlong is interpreted to be open along strike to the east/southeast.

KEY POINTS

WIRLONG

Latest assays from Peel’s maiden resource drilling at Wirlong copper deposit, NSW, yields the Company’s widest copper intercept to date, including further high-grade copper intervals, with new results including:

WLDD040

205m @ 1.4% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 434m including: 161m @ 1.53% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 434m including: 7m @ 3.63% Cu, 7g/t Ag from 458m 9m @ 3.19%Cu, 9g/t Ag from 475m 11m @ 4.32% Cu, 8g/t Ag from 501m 10m @ 4.6% Cu, 7g/t Ag from 584m 16m @ 2.02% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 622m



WLDD022

21m @ 1.31% Cu, 6g/t Ag from 336m including: 6m @ 2.2% Cu, 9g/t Ag from 337m



WLDD024

22m @ 1.36% Cu, 4g/t Ag from 256m including: 5m @ 2.91% Cu, 10g/t Ag from 260m 2m @ 3.69% Cu, 12g/t Ag from 274m



WLDD029

13m @ 2.2% Cu, 10g/t Ag from 315m including: 5m @ 4.35% Cu, 14g/t Ag from 319m

WLDD040 represents extensional drilling and is located on the south-eastern edge of the Wirlong Central zone with limited drilling along strike to south-east

Recent structural review has highlighted the potential for mineralisation to continue along strike to the south-east of WLDD040

Processing and assaying continue with further results expected in the coming weeks

Maiden resource estimate modelling underway and anticipated in Dec Q 2021

Drilling at Wirlong continuing, targeting growth and upgrade potential

MALLEE BULL

Latest assays from Mallee Bull resource upgrade drilling yield further high-grade copper mineralisation:

MBDD053

26.84m @ 3.12% Cu, 23g/t Ag, 0.14g/t Au from 542.16m including: 3.44m @ 4.43% Cu, 76g/t Ag, 0.62g/t Au from 542.16m 10m @ 5.92% Cu, 30g/t Ag, 0.12g/t from 553m

MBDD053 mineralisation indicates the mineralised resource domain thickens on the southern edge of Mallee Bull

Mallee Bull copper resource upgrade drilling continues with two diamond rigs operating and ~80% of original resource drilling program completed

Processing and assaying continue with further results expected in the coming weeks

Drilling primarily aims to convert Inferred classified resources to Indicated classification

Peel expects to deliver a Mallee Bull Resource update towards the end of Dec Q 2021

Resource drilling at both prospects is continuing, whilst modeling for maiden resource estimation at Wirlong is now underway, as part of Peel’s copper first development strategy. Wirlong and Mallee Bull are part of Peel’s South Cobar Project, centred around 100km south of Cobar in Western NSW.