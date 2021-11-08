Australia

Investing News
.

Nepean Exploration Update

November 7th, 2021

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Nepean Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

Highlights

  • Second diamond drill-hole NPDD013 at Nepean Deeps targeting DHEM conductor 1A/1B is currently at 300m depth
  • Three metallurgical drill-holes have been completed testing the shallow nickel sulphide mineralisation near the historic Nepean mine with initial samples submitted for metallurgical testwork
  • Pegmatite investigation continues at Nepean with first-pass field mapping and rock-chip sampling completed to assess for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) potential
  • Remaining assays from the regional RC drilling at Nepean have been received
The second drill-hole into the Nepean Deeps target area is well underway, and is currently at a down- hole depth of approximately 300m. NPDD013 has been designed to test the down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) conductor 1A/1B, the uppermost of three high-priority DHEM targets identified by the first Nepean Deeps drill-hole. The 1A/1B plates are located west of, and adjacent to, the historic Nepean nickel mine workings and may correlate to a prospective komatiitic ultramafic unit intersected by the initial drill-hole, making it a compelling target for nickel sulphide mineralisation (Figure 1, Table 1).

NPDD013 is expected to intersect the modelled 1A/1B conductors at a down-hole depth of approximately 550m. Navigational drilling is currently being conducted to ensure the drill-hole orientation is correct and that the hole intersects close to centre of the two modelled conductor plates (Figure 1).

 

Read the full article here.

