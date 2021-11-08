Nepean Exploration Update
Second diamond drill-hole NPDD013 at Nepean Deeps targeting DHEM conductor 1A/1B is currently at 300m depth Three metallurgical drill-holes have been completed testing the shallow nickel sulphide …
Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Nepean Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).
Highlights
- Second diamond drill-hole NPDD013 at Nepean Deeps targeting DHEM conductor 1A/1B is currently at 300m depth
- Three metallurgical drill-holes have been completed testing the shallow nickel sulphide mineralisation near the historic Nepean mine with initial samples submitted for metallurgical testwork
- Pegmatite investigation continues at Nepean with first-pass field mapping and rock-chip sampling completed to assess for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) potential
- Remaining assays from the regional RC drilling at Nepean have been received
NPDD013 is expected to intersect the modelled 1A/1B conductors at a down-hole depth of approximately 550m. Navigational drilling is currently being conducted to ensure the drill-hole orientation is correct and that the hole intersects close to centre of the two modelled conductor plates (Figure 1).
