Minerals 260 Commences Inaugural Drilling Program at its100%-owned Moora Gold-PGE*-Nickel-Copper Project, WA

Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6, "Minerals 260" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Moora Project, located ~150km north-east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1).









Minerals 260 Limited (ASX:MI6, “Minerals 260” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Moora Project, located ~150km north-east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1).

The 3,500m diamond core drilling program is the Company’s first following its demerger from Liontown Resources Limited and a $30M IPO which culminated in Minerals 260 listing on the ASX on 12th October 2021.

The drilling program is designed to follow up on intersections reported earlier this year from the Angepena gold prospect (Figure 2) including:

MRRC0001 43m @ 1.8g/t gold from 198m including 18m @ 3.9 g/t gold from 211m and 2m @ 21.2g/t gold from 222m; and

MRAC0092 11m @ 1.5g/t gold from 2m including 5m @ 2.7g/t from 4m.

The Angepena prospect is coincident with the southern margin of the Mt Yule magnetic anomaly (Figure 3) and drilling and geochemical data are interpreted to define a plus 900m long zone of bedrock mineralisation. The diamond core drilling will determine the style, orientation and continuity of the mineralisation and the geological data will be used to plan a 6,000m Reverse Circulation drilling program, scheduled to start in late November 2021, which be designed to delineate the limits of the system.