Massive Sulphides in ​​Norseman Aircore Drilling

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, “Galileo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce aircore drilling has intersected massive sulphide at the Company’s 100% owned Norseman project located within the Kambalda nickel belt of Western Australia. Highlights Aircore drill hole NAC105 has intersected massive sulphide in end of hole drill chips on the margin of a …









Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX: GAL, “Galileo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce aircore drilling has intersected massive sulphide at the Company’s 100% owned Norseman project located within the Kambalda nickel belt of Western Australia.

Highlights

Aircore drill hole NAC105 has intersected massive sulphide in end of hole drill chips on the margin of a large ultramafic intrusion

Handheld XRF readings indicate minor amounts of nickel and copper. Palladium, platinum, and gold results will require laboratory assay

Massive sulphide intercept at shallow depth significantly increasestheprospectivityofGalileo’sprojectareaforpalladium and nickel

Aircore drilling unable to substantially penetrate massive sulphide and follow up EM surveying and RC drilling required

Approximately4,000metrescompletedofaplanned10,000metre aircore program with drilling ongoing

Figure 1 – Massive sulphide chip (25mm across) from 60m in NAC105.

Bottom of hole sample pile on right. Drillhole was unable to breakthrough sulphide

Galileo’s Managing Director Brad Underwood commented;

“Hitting massive sulphide in an aircore drill program is an exceptional result. Although the portable XRF measurements show minor amounts of nickel and copper, the overall context of the mineralisation is incredibly prospective. The sulphide occurs on the margin of a large ultramafic intrusion in the exact setting where mineral deposits can occur. Further to that, the sulphide is just 52 metres below surface (60m downhole) and with the prospective unit under a clay/alluvium cover which means the target is blind at surface.

Samples have been submitted to the laboratory for chemical analysis which will include palladium, platinum, and gold assays. Meanwhile the aircore drill program continues and is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.

Follow up work on the massive sulphide prospect will include EM surveying to define the orientation of the target prior to RC drill testing which is planned for 2022.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galileo Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.