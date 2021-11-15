Maiden RC Drilling Commences at Lyons River

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (“DAL” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Lyons River Project (“Lyons River” or “Project”), where a program of RC drilling has begun at the Four Corners prospect (Figure 1 and 2). Lyons River comprises a strategic (100% owned) land position of 703 km2 within the …









Dalaroo Metals Ltd (“DAL” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Lyons River Project (“Lyons River” or “Project”), where a program of RC drilling has begun at the Four Corners prospect (Figure 1 and 2). Lyons River comprises a strategic (100% owned) land position of 703 km2 within the Proterozoic Mutherbukin Zone of the Gascoyne Province. The Company believes the district is an emerging Broken Hill Type (“BHT”) / Sedimentary Exhalative (“SEDEX”) deposit setting.

Highlights

RC drilling underway at Lyons River Project testing lead-zinc BHT/SEDEX targets comprising: Extensions to primary lead and zinc sulphide mineralisation intersected in recent diamond drill hole LRDD003 (0.2m @ 3.05% Pb,1.37% Zn and 3g/t Ag from 223.2m) along the strike extent of the NE zone of the Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly. To obtain greater understanding of the metamorphosed strata bound sequence of pyritic psammitic and pelitic rocks and corresponding anomalous Pb-Zn geochemistry



The Company’s maiden RC drill program at the Four Corners prospect is designed to test several base metal and geological targets (Figure 3). Initial focus is to test the extensions to the significant primary zinc and lead sulphide mineralisation intersected in recent diamond drill hole LRDD003 (0.2m @ 3.05% Pb, 1.37% Zn and 3 g/t Ag from 223.2m) along the strike extent of the NE zone of the Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly.

Read the full ASX release here.

