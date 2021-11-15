Maiden Magnetic Survey Identifies Multiple Targets at Namban Highlights

Dalaroo Metals Ltd (“ASX: DAL “Dalaroo” or “Company”)“Dalaroo” or “Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its recently flown drone (“UAV”) magnetic survey at Namban near Moora. Two UAV surveys were completed using a 50m line spacing and 25m ground clearance with lines flown east-west (Figure 1). Highlights First pass maiden UAV drone airborne …









Highlights

First pass maiden UAV drone airborne magnetics survey identifies nine targets.

Three targets with similar geophysical signatures to MI6 Mallory Anomaly outlined at Namban.

Systematic geochemical surveys underway over the recently identified magnetic intrusive and radiometric targets.”

We have utilised existing open file Government geophysical datasets, comprising semi-regional 200m line spacing and regional wide spaced (4km) gravity to provide useful information for interpretation of gross geology, define major structures and develop broad areas of interest. In addition, Dalaroo has now completed its own high resolution UAV surveys to be used for improved definition and delineation of features of interest for ground follow up,” said Harjinder Kehal, Managing Director of Dalaroo Metals.

The maiden UAV survey has resulted in enhanced resolution and has identified nine targets (Figures 2). These results have been used to generate a structural interpretation that is guiding the first systematic soil geochemical sampling currently underway. This will assist in subsequent aircore and RC drill targeting expected to start in early 2022 once crops have been harvested.

