ISR Uranium Acquisition Settled & Vendor Placement Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that the acquisition of Branka Minerals Pty Ltd and the vendor placement of $600,000, as advised to ASX on 18 August 2021, have now both been completed.

Settlement of the acquisition and completion of the vendor placement are the final milestones of a transformative period of corporate activity for the Company and positions GTI to commence exploration drilling in Wyoming prior to Christmas.

Executive Director Bruce Lane said:

“Preparation for our maiden drilling campaign in Wyoming has proceeded according to plan and settlement of the acquisition has put us in a great position to commence drill testing before the end of the year. The Company is now well funded after raising in excess of $5 million during the last 2 months and the market context for investing in ISR uranium exploration appear to be increasingly positive. We look forward to applying the funds we have raised in recent weeks to drive the creation of shareholder value in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin”.

As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence ISR uranium drilling during December with the bonding process underway and drilling contractor bids received.

The Company will provide further updates in due course.

