HeyBryan Appoints Ken Dobell as Chief Marketing Officer

HeyBryan Media Inc. (CSE: HEY) (“HeyBryan” or the “Company”), a peer-to-peer marketplace app backed by HGTV star Bryan Baeumler that connects customers to trusted Experts who have the skills to complete everyday home-maintenance needs, today announces the appointment of Ken Dobell, a seasoned strategist and digital marketing pioneer, as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Lance Montgomery, CEO of HeyBryan, comments: “With over 20 years of experience in developing integrated marketing communications strategies, and an award-winning creative background, Ken has specialized in online branding, advertising, lead generation, acquisition and performance marketing since the advent of the Internet. We couldn’t think of a better person to bring on board to drive our marketing strategy and enhance our growth through engagement with customers and Experts.”

“I am very excited to become part of this new, rapidly evolving story which aims at revolutionizing the home maintenance industry,” says Ken Dobell. “Drawing from my experience and expertise, I will lead HeyBryan’s data-driven marketing strategy to help HeyBryan build its brand and grow its active customer, Expert and investor base.”

Ken began his career in creative and design studios, where he achieved success as a creative director, strategist, copywriter, translator and editor. He then held a progression of senior leadership roles within the global interactive function of Monster Worldwide, in both North America and Europe, and launched a range of innovative multi-channel initiatives as VP Marketing with a global franchisor.

As President of DAC Group Digital, he spearheaded the transformation of an offline advertising model into a leading-edge, multinational data-driven digital performance marketing agency powered by proprietary technology. More recently, he introduced a mobile-first programmatic media offering to Canada within GroupM (WPP Plc) and led a digital transformation at Keurig Dr Pepper.

Currently a consultant and outside executive, Ken draws on the breadth and depth of his international B2B/B2C experience, multidisciplinary skill set and subject matter expertise in adtech, media, martech, content and analytics to help brands position for success and go to market.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country’s most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It’s about real experts doing real work for real people.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, the HeyBryan App and the services offered thereby, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. HeyBryan cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by HeyBryan, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and HeyBryan expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

