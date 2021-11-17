Ground Ip Survey Underway At Nepean

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOUASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground dipole-dipole IP geophysical survey at the Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%). Highlights A ground dipole-dipole induced polarisation (IP) survey has commenced over the northern part of the Nepean Nickel Project where a recent geochemistry …









Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOUASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced a ground dipole-dipole IP geophysical survey at the Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia (Auroch Minerals 80%).

Highlights

A ground dipole-dipole induced polarisation (IP) survey has commenced over the northern part of the Nepean Nickel Project where a recent geochemistry review highlighted the prospectivity of the ultramafic sequences for nickel sulphide mineralisation

The survey will take approximately three weeks, with ongoing results to be assessed for potential anomalies

NPDD013, the second drill-hole into the Nepean Deeps target area, is currently at ~450m depth down-hole and is on schedule to intersect the 1A/1B electromagnetic (EM) target next week

The ground IP survey will cover approximately 5.1km2 over the five northern tenements of the Nepean Project (Figure 1, Table 1) after results from a detailed review of drill-hole geochemistry highlighted the prospectivity of the ultramafic sequences in this area for nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The ultramafics in this area have high nickel to chrome (Ni:Cr) ratios indicating lava pathways, elevated Ni:MgO ratios and platinum group elements (PGEs) which indicate potential mineralised systems and proximity to primary sulphide mineralisation, and elevated Kambalda ratios (Ni/Cr x Cu/Zn), all of which highlight the potential of these ultramafic units to host significant nickel sulphide mineralisation.

