Greenbushes South JV – Potential Targets Identified

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing exploration program at the Greenbushes South Lithium project (joint venture between GLN (80%) and LIT (20%)).

Highlights:

A geophysical pilot study using the Deep Ground Penetrating Radar(DGPR) method completed

DGPR study focussed on the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ), results confirming its extension to 40 – 50 m depth onto Galan’s JV tenements with some possible pegmatite like targets at depth for follow up assessment

Geochemical soil sampling currently underway; awaiting assays from over 400 soil samples

Further geophysical surveys in the planning stage

Conservation management plans submitted to widen prospective ground for exploration.

UltraMag Geophysics undertook four lines and roughly 5 km of Deep Ground Penetrating Radar surveys in October 2021. The survey lines were undertaken perpendicular to the inferred trace of the Donnybrook- Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ). The preliminary results confirm that the method was successful in being able to penetrate to about 40 – 50 m in depth. The survey could delineate the presence of the DBSZ to depth and three potential blind pegmatites like targets at depth (see Figure 1). The general location of the pegmatite- like targets identified by the DGPR survey corresponds to geochemical anomalies of pathfinder elements (As, Sb) in historical surface soil assays. Future surveys will follow up on these pegmatites like targets at depth.

The ongoing soil sampling program focuses on the surface expression of the DBSZ that hosts the Greenbushes deposit (see Figure 2). The DBSZ is a steeply dipping, N-S trending shear zone, primarily associated with syntectonic emplacement of the lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Greenbushes mine to the north. Recognised in geophysical data, this prominent geologic feature and the recent mapping helped identify its surface expression through the Greenbushes South project.

