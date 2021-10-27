Goldplay Mining Emerging in the Gold Mining: Space Through High-Quality Gold Exploration in British Columbia and Portugal

Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) focuses on exploring and advancing gold, silver and copper assets. The company has excellent management, a sizable property in the prolific Golden Triangle and exposure to highly prospective gold assets in Portugal. The company’s flagship Scottie West gold project is a fresh exploration opportunity, because until recently there was extensive glacial cover on the property, preventing exploration like that undertaken at nearby successful properties.

Goldplay Mining’s Company Highlights

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold, silver and copper projects. The company currently operates its flagship Scottie west gold project and is developing a copper and gold exploration application in Portugal.

The company has a solid management team with a proven track record of economic accomplishments and a vested interest in project success.

Operating out of the Golden Triangle in British Columbia strategically positions the company to leverage its high-grade gold mineralization, resource-rich networks and mining-friendly conditions.

Goldplay intends to compile the historical airborne magnetic survey data completed in 2020 to commence its initial prospecting and geological work program for the Scottie West gold project in Summer 2021.

The Portugal copper-gold projects consist of four copper-gold projects, including three past-producing mines. All the mines are open for exploration.