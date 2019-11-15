Global Energy Metals Corp CEO Discusses The Case For Battery Metals Amid Rising EV Adoption

Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTCQB:GBLEF,FWB:5GE1) President and CEO Mitchell Smith sat down with StockPulse to discuss the role of battery metals like cobalt in the ongoing rise of the electric vehicle market.









Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTCQB:GBLEF,FWB:5GE1) President and CEO Mitchell Smith sat down with StockPulse to discuss the role of battery metals like cobalt in the ongoing rise of the electric vehicle market. In the interview, Smith says that companies like Global Energy Metals provide a solution for the supply chain challenges facing the electric vehicle and energy storage sectors. He says capital injection at the project level is important to sustain the mass-adoption of electric vehicles.

“We’ve really tried to make it abundantly clear that as much as we’re cobalt-focused, we’re very much a battery minerals company and we’re focused on providing that much-needed exposure to the growing energy storage and vehicle electrification sectors, which we believe are the biggest investment opportunity trends there are today,” Smith said in the interview.

To supply the raw materials for battery supply chains, Global Energy Metals Corporation is building a diversified portfolio of cobalt assets in multiple safe, pro-mining jurisdictions around the world. The company is in the process of acquiring 100 percent of the Millennium cobalt project in Mt. Isa, Australia as well as other nearby projects. Global Energy Metals is also in the process of acquiring an 85 percent interest in the Lovelock mine in Nevada as well as the nearby Treasure Box property. Finally, the company owns the Werner Lake cobalt project on the Manitoba-Ontario border.

See the full interview at StockPulse.

