Exploration Update

The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) wish to provide an update to shareholders on the Company’s recent exploration activities at the Raj tantalum prospect. Drilling at Raj comprised a total of two RC holes for 179 metres with hole depths of 80 and 99 metres which tested a pegmatite target. The Company is …









The Directors of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) (eMetals) (Company) wish to provide an update to shareholders on the Company’s recent exploration activities at the Raj tantalum prospect.

Drilling at Raj comprised a total of two RC holes for 179 metres with hole depths of 80 and 99 metres which tested a pegmatite target. The Company is now in receipt of these assays and no anomalous results were returned. Please refer Figure 1 below.

THE RAJ TANTALITE PROSPECT

The Raj Prospect is a swarm of tantalite bearing pegmatites hosted within amphibolite and metasediment where previous reconnaissance results had shown a swarm of feldspar-quartz mica pegmatites up to 400m in length contained up to 0.1% Ta2O5 (please refer ASX release 12 November 2020 and 28 October 2021). Two RC holes for 179 metres were drilled at Raj (please refer Appendix One and Two).

Read the full release here.