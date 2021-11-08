Exceptional Exploration Results at Linderos

The Board of Titan Minerals Limited (ASX: TTM) (Titan or the Company) is pleased to present the following update on surface exploration at its Linderos Project in Southern Ecuador. The focus of these programs has been the two main prospects currently known to exist at Linderos being the Mesta Gold Prospect and the Copper Ridge …









Highlights:

Meseta Gold Prospect

Assays received to date from the first 144 rock chips of 227 samples shipped for assay in the current mapping campaign, returned best results of:

64g/t gold with >1,500g/t silver (overlimit silver analysis pending) and 26.9g/t gold with 715g/t silver from exposed veins located 500m east of the closest previous drill hole.

61g/t gold with 103g/t silver and 42g/t gold with 9g/t silver located on current western margin of Meseta Gold Prospect

13g/t gold with 16g/t silver and 7.3g/t gold with 11g/t silver on veining discovered 2.3km southeast of Meseta Gold Prospect

Copper Ridge Prospect

A zone of outcropping quartz stockwork and altered porphyritic granodiorite averaging better than 0.2% copper over 360m wide has been identified in channel sampling. Assay results received for the first 28 of 47 channel samples have returned highly anomalous copper and gold results with the following highlights:

42m @ 0.31% copper and 0.12g/t gold including 12m @ 0.39% copper and 0.15g/t gold

42m @ 0.29% copper and 0.08g/t gold including 8m @ 0.53% copper and 0.11g/t gold

90m @ 0.26% copper and 0.13g/t gold

96m @ 0.21% copper.

Commenting on the exploration results at the Linderos Project, Titan Managing Director, Laurie Marsland said:

“Focused exploration has led to further success at the Meseta and Copper Ridge Prospects, allowing Linderos to rapidly advance in prospectivity. With drill permitting now complete a technical review is planned at the completion of the current systematic geochemistry and geophysical surveys to determine which of the priority targets warrant drill testing”.