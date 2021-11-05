EPC Contractor Mobilises To Abra For Plant Construction

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announces that the engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) contractor for the processing plant and certain associated infrastructure at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”), GR Engineering Services Ltd. (“GRES”) has mobilised to site to commence plant construction works. Managing Director, Tony James commented, …









Managing Director, Tony James commented, “I’m pleased to see GR Engineering mobilise to Abra on schedule. Having partnered with us for many years since the study phase, they know our Project very well and it’s a great to see their ongoing support get to the site works stage.”

GRES’ mobilisation for the commencement of onsite construction works is an important milestone in the fulfillment of their EPC works under the $79.5 million guaranteed maximum price contract for the supply of Abra’s 1.2 million tonne per annum lead sulphide flotation processing plant and certain associated infrastructure. It comes as their detailed engineering design works and procurement actions are now 38% and 35% complete respectively.

