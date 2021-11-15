E-Tech Resources: Rare Earth Elements in Namibia
E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network
E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE) develops a high-grade rare earth elements project in the top-tier and mining-friendly country of Namibia and commits to a strong sustainability model through strict adherence to ESG policies, and is positioned for high growth given its cost-competitive processing strategy relative to its peers.
The company’s fully-owned flagship Eureka project is a high-grade rare earth element project located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with grades ranging from 1 to 16 percent. The company believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource by at least 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes based on a technical scoping study.
E-Tech Resources’ Company Highlights
- E-Tech Resources’ fully-owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia and has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with significant growth potential.
- E-Tech Resources’ Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, as well as excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.
- The Eureka project features high recoveries and final mineral concentrates with low radiation that is ideal for processing and international shipments.
- Early metallurgical testing has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world.
- E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ESG policies to sustainably supply the green economy by adhering to the guidelines of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
- E-Tech Resources is led by a highly skilled management team with a proven track record of success in the mining industry and capital markets.