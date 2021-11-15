E-Tech Resources: Rare Earth Elements in Namibia

E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE) develops a high-grade rare earth elements project in the top-tier and mining-friendly country of Namibia and commits to a strong sustainability model through strict adherence to ESG policies, and is positioned for high growth given its cost-competitive processing strategy relative to its peers.

The company’s fully-owned flagship Eureka project is a high-grade rare earth element project located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia. The Eureka project has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with grades ranging from 1 to 16 percent. The company believes there is strong potential to increase the inferred and indicated mineral resource by at least 0.5 to 1.5 million tonnes based on a technical scoping study.

E-Tech Resources’ Company Highlights

E-Tech Resources’ fully-owned flagship Eureka project is located in the Erongo Mining Corridor of Namibia and has a maiden inferred resource of 310 kt at 4.8 percent TREO with significant growth potential.

E-Tech Resources’ Eureka project is strategically located near several mines and projects, as well as excellent infrastructure and access to a major highway, a railway, roads, power, water and skilled professionals.

The Eureka project features high recoveries and final mineral concentrates with low radiation that is ideal for processing and international shipments.

Early metallurgical testing has indicated the potential to be one of the simplest REE projects to process in the world.

E-Tech Resources is committed to maintaining the highest standards of ESG policies to sustainably supply the green economy by adhering to the guidelines of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

E-Tech Resources is led by a highly skilled management team with a proven track record of success in the mining industry and capital markets.