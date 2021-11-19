Drone Magnetic Survey Commences At Blackwood Lithium Prospect

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities the Company is currently undertaking in Western Australia, in particular, immediately adjacent to the Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison Lithium, comprised of ownership by Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium and IGO Limited. HIGHLIGHTS A high-definition …









Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities the Company is currently undertaking in Western Australia, in particular, immediately adjacent to the Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison Lithium, comprised of ownership by Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium and IGO Limited.

HIGHLIGHTS

A high-definition drone magnetic survey has commenced at the Blackwood Prospect over a significant structural zone identified on the Donnybrook – Bridgetown ShearZone

North-west structures on the Zone are considered key to pegmatite emplacement

Pegmatites mapped along these structures at the Blackwood Prospect contain anomalous lithium and other elements commonly associated with LCTpegmatites

RC Drilling to commence at East Kirup lithium anomaly in early December 2021

Detailed Flora Survey and Assessment to commence at East Kirup2021

Phase 1 of the detailed Fauna Survey has been completed

Blackwood Prospect – Drone Magnetic Survey

The geophysical programme at the Blackwood Prospect, within E70/4774, is designed to provide the Company with the highest detail possible of the structural architecture of Donnybrook Shear Zone (DSZ). The drone will produce high resolution, accurate data that will reveal geological structures not visible with conventional surveys, thereby allowing LPI to understand where pegmatites are most likely located and focus its future work in these areas.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Power International, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.