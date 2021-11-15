Drilling Confirms Large Scale Lamboo PGE Deposit

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (Pantoro) is pleased to advise that it has completed its maiden step out drill program on the prospective Lamboo ultramafic basal contact at the Halls Creek Project (PNR 100%), with outstanding platinum group element (PGE) results returned. Highlights New drilling has defined a further 1.2 kilometres of PGE mineralisation on the basal …









Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) (Pantoro) is pleased to advise that it has completed its maiden step out drill program on the prospective Lamboo ultramafic basal contact at the Halls Creek Project (PNR 100%), with outstanding platinum group element (PGE) results returned.

Highlights

New drilling has defined a further 1.2 kilometres of PGE mineralisation on the basal contact of the West Limb and Southern Ore Zone. All areas drilled to date remain open in all directions.

Over 1.5 kilometres in total mineralised strike now drilled and defined out of a potential 20 kilometres basal contact target.

Wide consistent mineralised PGE zone defined from surface to over 150 metres vertical and remains open.

New results which include a significant palladium component include:

100 m @ 1.10 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface inc. 66 m @ 1.34 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface.

120 m @ 0.96 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface inc. 31 m @ 1.24 g/t Pt +Pd +Au(3E) from 89 metres.

118 m @ 0.90 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface inc. 46 m @ 0.98 g/t Pt +Pd +Au(3E) from 10 metres.

46 m @ 1.11 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface.

22 m @ 1.11 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface.

31 m @ 0.90 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from 36 metres.

37 m @ 0.90 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from 14 metres.

71 m @ 0.59 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from 120 metres.

90 m @ 0.69 g/t Pt + Pd + Au (3E) from surface inc. 24 m @ 0.99 g/t Pt +Pd +Au (3E) from surface.

Platinum (Pt) plus palladium (Pd) plus gold (Au) (3E) breakdown for each constituent element is provided in the summary table of assays.

The Lamboo PGE Deposit, located approximately five kilometres south of the Nicolsons Gold Mine contains approximately 20 kilometres of the prospective basal contact, with only a small proportion evaluated by recent and historic drilling. Surface sampling is planned during the current wet season to assist with drill targeting. Initial on ground reconnaissance fieldwork is also being undertaken to advance the siggnificant PGE potential hosted within Pantoro’s 100% owned 1,000 km2 Halls Creek Project tenement package.

Read the full ASX release here