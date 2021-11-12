Drilling Confirms Exceptionally Bright Zones Of Kaolinite And High-Grade Halloysite At Cloud Nine Project, Mining Studies To Be Fast Tracked

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update of activities at the Company’s 100% owned Noombenberry Halloysite-Kaolin Project (“Noombenberry” or the “Project”), where the Company is rapidly advancing the Cloud Nine Deposit (“Cloud Nine”) through preliminary and Pre-Feasibility (“PFS”) mining studies.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Close spaced drilling confirms continuity at Cloud Nine, with thick, near surface Ultra-High brightness (+80 ISO-B) kaolinite. Resultsinclude:

NBAC361: 10m @ 85.8 ISO-B from 10m

NBAC356: 24m @ 83.4 ISO-B from 14m

NBAC357: 28m @ 82.7 ISO-B from 16m

NBAC358: 20m @ 82.5 ISO-B from 16m

NBAC385: 28m @ 82.0 ISO-B from 11m

NBAC386: 22m @ 82.0 ISO-B from 11m

Incl: 10m @ 85.5 ISO-B from 13m

Outstanding halloysite results received from the first 14 holes in the Geostatistical Cross drilling program. Significant intersections include:

NBAC356: 12m @ 25% Halloysite from 34m Incl: 6m @ 36% Halloysite from 34m

NBAC357: 12m @ 24% Halloysite from 32m

NBAC358: 25m @ 28% Halloysite from 14m Incl: 10m @ 43% Halloysite from 26m

Resourceinfillandextensiondrillcampaignsamplingcomplete, which will provide sufficient data to increase the current Inferred MRE to a JORC Indicated and potentially Measured classification.

Earlyresultsfrominitialmetallurgyindicateimprovedyieldsmaybeachievedfromthefine fraction of the kaolinised granite.

Investigationofanalternateanalyticalpathway, targeting significant reductions in cost and analysis time using Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectral Analysis and Machine Learning technologies are proving to be highly encouraging.

In May 2021, the Company announced a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 207Mt of kaolinised granite, which includes separate domains containing 123Mt of bright-white kaolinite and 84Mt of kaolin/halloysite-bearing materiali. The large-scale of the Mineral Resource places Noombenberry as a globally significant halloysite project, and with exceptional growth potential remaining, given the deposit is open in all directions.

As part of the focused advancement of Cloud Nine, the Company has completed a series of close spaced aircore drillholes at 50 metre centres as part of a wider infill and extension drilling campaign. The close-spaced holes, completed along a 1km north-south line and a 1km east west line (Figure 1), were aimed at providing sufficient data to assess the variability of an area of Ultra-bright white kaolinite and high-grade halloysite.

