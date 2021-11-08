Drilling Commenced At Bronzewing South

Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX:HMX) (“Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling at its Bronzewing South gold property has commenced. The program will complete up to 14-holes including approximately 3500m of reverse circulation drilling. This program will focus on the third of 5 modelled targets testing prospective positions south of the Bronzewing Gold …









Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX:HMX) (“Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling at its Bronzewing South gold property has commenced. The program will complete up to 14-holes including approximately 3500m of reverse circulation drilling. This program will focus on the third of 5 modelled targets testing prospective positions south of the Bronzewing Gold Deposit (Figures 2 and 3).

Drilling has commenced at Hammer’s Bronzewing South project – less than 300m from the 3MOz Bronzewing gold deposit

Drilling will target the prospective geological stratigraphy and structural corridor seen at the Bronzewing gold mine and will be first RC drilling into this prospective zone

The mineralised stratigraphy at Bronzewing is interpreted to be plunging at 10 to 20 degrees to the south. Hammer will test where the stratigraphy intersects with northeast trending faults which are considered to be instrumental to mineralisation at Bronzewing

This corridor has only been historically tested by AC drilling with limited depth penetration

Follow up soil sampling program confirms a discrete gold soil anomaly at Gummow, located 4.9km to the south of the Bronzewing mine

Planning to potentially include Gummow in the upcoming drilling program

Initial program is expected to consist of up to 14 holes for ~3,500m of drilling

Hammer’s Managing Director, Daniel Thomas said:

“There are very few global exploration opportunities where you have the opportunity to explore an untested system on a tenement immediately adjacent to a 3-millionounce gold deposit. The history of the Bronzewing South project and the protracted legal dispute that ensued resulted in limited testing of this tenement. This area, directly south of the Bronzewing gold mine, was not explored below 100m in the first pass air core program, almost two decades ago. Hammer embarks on this program with its solid geological interpretation of a southerly plunging gold system at the Bronzewing gold mine. With Hammer’s tenure commencing less than 100m from the Bronzewing pit, we’re delighted to be embarking on this drilling campaign.”

Read the full article here.