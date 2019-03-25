DigiMax Global Solutions Announces Grant of Stock Options and New Head Office

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE:DIGI), now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the “Company” or “DigiMax”) announces today that it has granted, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan (the “Plan”) incentive stock options to certain of its directors and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,389,000 common shares of the Company (the “Options”).









DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CSE:DIGI), now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the “Company” or “DigiMax”) announces today that it has granted, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan (the “Plan”) incentive stock options to certain of its directors and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,389,000 common shares of the Company (the “Options”). The Options are exercisable for a period of two years, at a price of $0.10 per share, being not less than the last closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, March 21st, 2019 or March 22nd, 2019. These Options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan.

As approved at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on May 21, 2018, the Plan allows the Company to issue approximately 9.9% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. Following this grant of Options, the Company has a total of 4,389,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 7.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

The company also wishes to announce that the new head office is Suite 500, 33 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3H1.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto, Canada and is a company aiming to become a world leader in advising companies issuing digital securities, such as security tokens, on a 100% regulatory compliant basis, in any country around the world in which such an offering is made.

DigiMax was formed by five partners, three which bring experience in the cryptocurrency and security token industry, and two which have more than forty years of combined experience raising capital through public companies and the issuing of common shares. This partnership brings together all of the benefits and expediency of raising capital though security tokens, with a team that has decades of experience raising capital in conventional securities markets. The result is a team that combines expertise from both the token, and the conventional public capital markets.

Contacts:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax.global

David Posner

Chairman

647-985-6727

dposner@digimax.global

Greg Limon

VP, Business Development

Telegram: Greg Limon

glimon@digimax.global

Stan Milc

VP, Global Marketing

Telegram: @stanmilc

smilc@digimax.global

Sergey Shilnov

Chief Product Officer

Telegram: Sergey Shilnov

sshilnov@digimax.global

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding changing the Company’s name.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: shareholders approving the change of name to DigiMax, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

