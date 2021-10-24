Diamond Drilling To Commence At Ragless Range Zinc Target

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will commence a diamond drill programme at the Ragless Range Zinc Target of the Arden Project, South Australia (Auroch Minerals 90%). Highlights Earthworks underway for three – five hole diamond drill programme to commence this week at the Ragless Range Zinc …









Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will commence a diamond drill programme at the Ragless Range Zinc Target of the Arden Project, South Australia (Auroch Minerals 90%).

Highlights

Earthworks underway for three – five hole diamond drill programme to commence this week at the Ragless Range Zinc Target of the Arden Project in South Australia

Drilling to test large gravity anomaly at the Ragless Range Prospect where previous drilling intersected shallow high-grade zinc mineralisation in RRDD007: 12.8m @ 4.96% Zn from 53m including 3.65m @ 15.47% Zn from 62.15m1

The high-impact diamond drill programme at the Nepean Deeps target continues with the second drill-hole NPDD012 initiated today to target the uppermost conductor 1A/1B

Earthworks for the drill programme are underway after a site clearance survey for the area was successfully completed by the Traditional Owners Nukunu Wapma Thura Aboriginal Corporation in accordance with the Aboriginal Heritage Agreement (AHA) recently executed with the Company.

The drill programme will commence this week and comprises three to five diamond drill-holes to test for Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) zinc mineralisation previously identified in the Company’s 2018 diamond drill programme, with drill-hole RRDD007 intersecting 12.8m @ 4.96% Zn from 53m, including 3.65m @ 15.47% Zn from 62.15m1 . The high-grade zinc mineralisation identified in this drilling was primarily associated with the zinc mineral smithsonite (ZnCO3), which often occurs as a result of oxidation above/around many major zinc ore deposits.

The drill programme will largely focus on a significant gravity anomaly extending over 2km in the Ragless Range syncline west of the previous drill-holes (Figure 1). The gravity anomaly may be indicative of thickened mineralised horizons of high-density, high-grade zinc mineralisation. Previous mineralisation intersected in the shallow drilling and outcropping gossans may have been restricted to horizons within the narrower fold limbs (Figure 2), hence testing the interpreted anomaly at depth is warranted

