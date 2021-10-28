Cyprium Metals Quarterly Activities Report

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company’s activities for the September 2021 quarter. Paterson Copper Project Portfolio Nifty Heap Leach Restart development activities during the Quarter included: Mineral Resource infill and extensional drilling programmes Metallurgical column test work commenced, delivering excellent results Restart …









Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company’s activities for the September 2021 quarter.

Paterson Copper Project Portfolio

Nifty Heap Leach Restart development activities during the Quarter included:

Mineral Resource infill and extensional drilling programmes

Metallurgical column test work commenced, delivering excellent results

Restart surveys for regulatory approvals, with documentation being compiled

Engagement with Traditional Owners and Government authorities continuing

Evaluation of constructing a new versus refurbished SX-EW plant completed

Front End Engineering and Design commenced with scheduling of long lead items

Refurbishment of the SX-EW plant commenced with engineering crews onsite

Appointment of key management and technical roles for site continuing

Maroochydore Mineral Resource infill and extensional drilling programme commenced

Murchison Copper-Gold Project

Third diamond drill hole (NWD2003) at Nanadie Well continues to intersect extensive shallow-sulphide copper-goldmineralisationreturning180m@0.6%Cuand0.2g/tAufrom 10.0m

Corporate

Cyprium ended the quarter with a cash balance of $40.0million

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

“The development activities at the Nifty Copper Project continue to accelerate.

Resource definition and extensional drilling programmes at Nifty are ongoing. The Nifty East drilling has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the former Nifty open pit and demonstrates excellent potential to grow the resource eastwards at depth.

The stronger than expected copper mineralisation intersected in the first metallurgical diamond hole includes native copper observed in 3 distinct zones, which lies in the extension of the former Nifty open pit…”

