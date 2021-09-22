Commander Provides 2021 Exploration Update

Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) (“Commander”) is pleased to provide an update of its 2021 exploration program on its 100% owned projects in British Columbia and Ontario.









Highlights

Property wide till sampling program underway at First Loon gold project in Pickle Lake Ontario

Mapping and sampling program underway at the Sabin VMS and intrusion-hosted gold project in northwestern Ontario. An induced polarization survey is planned for October.

Mapping and sampling program completed at the Omineca porphyry copper-gold project in north central British Columbia. Airborne magnetic survey planned for November.

Mapping and sampling program completed at he October Dome gold skarn project in central British Columbia. Airborne magnetic survey planned for November.

4 active joint ventures in Canada and Mexico with anticipated work programs.

First Loon Gold Project, Ontario

In January Commander completed an initial geological and structural interpretation of its recent 800 line-kilometre airborne Magnetic and EM survey on its First Loon Project in the Pickle Lake Gold Belt of Ontario. The interpretation successfully identified three principal target areas based on magnetic and resistivity features and similarities extrapolated from nearby gold mining operations. Key conclusions from the survey indicated that the main Pickle Crow mine trend crosses onto the property east of First Loon Lake, wraps around a prominent fold closure, continues southwest through the length of the project, and wraps around another fold closure. Major structures are inferred from obvious breaks and truncations in the geophysical patterns.

The 2021 summer field program is nearing completion and comprises ground mapping and prospecting of key target areas and a property-wide till sampling program. Gold grain counts will be determined by IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc. using their automated grain count technology. Composition of separated gold grains will be confirmed using a Scanning Electron Microscope.

Sabin Zinc Copper Silver Gold Project Ontario

Sabin zinc-copper-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project is in northwest Ontario, within the Sturgeon Lake greenstone belt. The project is primarily centered on extensive VMS-style alteration and mineralization and the newly identified Quarry Zone bulk tonnage-style gold target within the Patterson Lake Stock where sampling in 2020 returned gold values up to 1.4 g/t from grab samples. Work is underway on a first pass mapping and sampling program at the Quarry Zone in preparation for a 20 line-kilometre induced polarization survey planned for the coming months.

The Quarry showing is exposed in the bottom of a gravel pit and only about 10-15 m of strike is exposed with a minimum width of 25-35 m. The target is coincident with a single VTEM conductor within a broader area of low resistivity. The IP survey will allow a larger footprint to be outlined beneath the extensive cover. The showing, hosted within a granodiorite, comprises sheeted intensely altered (quartz-sericite-pyrite-iron carbonate) shear zones with extension quartz veins emanating from the shears.

Omineca Copper-Gold Project British Columbia

In August the company completed a mapping and sampling program at Omineca designed to expand the large copper and gold soil anomaly and associated porphyry mineralization by extending the coverage of the historical soil grids to the west and north as well as verifying historical mapping.

Previous work by Commander on the Omineca project has included reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and geochemical sampling, which identified high copper and gold soil geochemistry within the property in a porphyry copper-gold setting. An overlapping anomalous zone of >1,000 ppm Cu (0.1%) in soils and up to 250 ppb Au in soils (0.25 g/t Au) covers over 1.8 km in extent. Anomalous gold values (>50 ppb) extend a further 1.5 km beyond this zone. A close spaced airborne magnetic survey is planned in October.

October Dome Gold Project, British Columbia

The 2021 work programme on the October Dome property consisted of mapping, soil, and rock sampling along the steep slopes along the Quesnel River designed to identify the key skarn horizon originally encountered in historical drill hole OD-06. The geology of October Dome is like that which hosts the mineralization mined at the past producing QR gold mine located 6 kilometres to the northwest. An airborne magnetic survey is planned for the property in October.

Hole OD-6 encountered a 15-metre core length of massive magnetite skarn with semi-massive pyrite layers accompanied by chalcopyrite, epidote, and garnet at the sediment/basalt contact. A nine-metre section of this skarn assayed 0.7 gram per tonne gold, including a three-metre length that returned 1.3 g/t Au. For full details of the drill program reference should be made to Bearing Resources news release dated December 3, 2013.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

