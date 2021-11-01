CoinAnalyst Corp. to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CoinAnalyst Corp. a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange.









CoinAnalyst Corp. (CSE: COYX) (“CoinAnalyst” or the “Company”), a company that provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics platform (the “Platform”) that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Company will begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol “COYX” as of market open today.

“We are very excited to list on the CSE and become a publicly traded company in Canada. However, it is even more rewarding to know that we now have wider distribution, because we want everyone to know we are disrupting crypto. Ultimately, we want the vast majority using CoinAnalyst in some capacity as the data platform of choice for digital assets, similar to how Bloomberg is the go-to platform for equity research,” said Pascal Lauria, CoinAnalyst’s CEO.

“CoinAnalyst is uniquely positioned as it is not only run by a team of industry executives, but the Platform itself is also ripe with many features, based on AI and data analytics, not yet seen in digital assets,” said Aaron Meckler, President of Amuka Capital Corp.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has adopted an omnibus incentive plan (the “Omnibus Plan”). The Omnibus Plan will repeal and replace the Company’s current stock option plan and allow for issuance of, among other things, restricted share unit awards (“RSU Awards”). In addition, the Company approved the grant of 645,000 RSU Awards to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The RSU Awards granted to the Company’s directors, officers and consultants shall vest on the date that is four months and a day following the date the Company’s shares are listed on the CSE.

A Listing Statement with additional details about the Company, prepared in accordance with the policies of the CSE, has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

About CoinAnalyst

CoinAnalyst provides an artificial intelligence-based big data analytics Platform that enables investors in the digital asset sector and other industries to access a custom dashboard. The dashboard monitors and analyzes real-time data from the digital asset market (Coins/Tokens/NFTs/initial offerings). The software monitors news sources, tracks influencers, scans online social media, and provides sentiment analysis, forecast and trade signals on the top 300 digital assets (more are added regularly). Additionally, the software system provides news, price quotes and allows for messaging. A mobile version and professional terminal are in development with expected availability in Q1, 2022. The Platform is accessed through a monthly subscription model, which ranges in price depending on the plan. The plans include basic, professional, and corporate. The Platform is sold through business-to-consumer (B2C) and through business-to-business-to-consumer (B2C2C).

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, the Company being able to successfully execute its business strategy, statements regarding the development of a mobile version of the Platform and professional terminal, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the state of the regulatory environment in which the Company operates, competition, loss of markets, inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks. Please refer to the Listing Statement for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.