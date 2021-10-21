Blackstone to Implement Product Traceability from Mining to EV End User

Dynamic ESG metrics – including CO2 intensity, biodiversity impact, water use and energy mix, will be digitised from project samples and made available for potential downstream markets









Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its collaborative partnership with Circulor Ltd (“Circulor”), the UK headquartered industry leader in supply chain traceability, to establish a full Nickel and Cathode Precursor (PCAM) traceability system, with dynamic CO2-e (carbon dioxide equivalent) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) tracking for its Vietnam Ta Khoa Assets, a first in South-East Asia.

Globally, there is increasing awareness about the impacts associated with nickel production, as well as other critical raw materials sourced for the Lithium-ion battery industry and EV sector, with end users now demanding a level of traceability for all their products. Blackstone’s partnership with Circulor will enable the Company to demonstrate compliance with sustainability metrics from mining through to the Ta Khoa Refinery (TKR) finished product.

Highlights:

• Dynamic ESG metrics – including CO2 intensity, biodiversity impact, water use and energy mix, will be digitised from project samples and made available for potential downstream markets

• Circulor and Blackstone will work together to demonstrate a reliable chain of custody, using Traceability-as-a-Service (TaaS) technology to provide the Company with the ability to communicate the ESG “passport” of its products and operations with downstream customers

• Blackstone believes transparency and traceability of the TKR’s vertically integrated supply chain will result in the best commercial outcomes for the Company.

Scott Williamson, Blackstone’s CEO, said:

“Blackstone is determined to be a leader in ESG innovation and the Company’s partnership with Circulor is at the cutting edge of an industry movement towards increased transparency and traceability of raw material supply chains. The end customer will ultimately demand and preferentially consume ethically and responsibility sourced nickel, which we believe the Ta Khoa Project inherently possesses.”

“Beyond tracing supply from the Ta Khoa mine, we are pleased that our partnership with Circulor is also aligned with Trafigura, one of the largest global commodity traders and potential feedstock supplier for the Ta Khoa Refinery. Trafigura has also recently announced a collaborative partnership with Circulor and this commitment to tracking sustainability metrics is reflective of Blackstone’s expectation of all potential feedstock suppliers of the Ta Khoa Refinery.”

