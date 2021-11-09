Bearn / AHI Integration Completed and Now Integrating into 4 New Platforms

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) (the Company) would like to provide shareholders with an update regarding by Bearn LLC (Bearn), and the integration of the AHI technology, into the Bearn Marketplace (Marketplace) and 4 new partners’ platforms. Highlights Bearn has completed the AHI integration into the Bearn App and is now integrating the Bearn …









Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) (the Company) would like to provide shareholders with an update regarding by Bearn LLC (Bearn), and the integration of the AHI technology, into the Bearn Marketplace (Marketplace) and 4 new partners’ platforms.

Highlights

Bearn has completed the AHI integration into the Bearn App and is now integrating the Bearn Marketplace platform in readiness for Application Launch.

The current Marketplace platform is receiving: $12.5 million in travel + hotel redemptions, and $5 million a month in product redemptions, from a combined 9 million monthly active Users engaged in the Marketplace.

Integration underway with Accuro Fit’s 1 million active Users, completion expected Nov/Dec 2021.

Benefits app integration underway and will be pilot testing with 4,000 Users. Planned promotion to their potential 500,000 Users in January 2022.

Perk Plans health and wellness benefits platform – 9 million potential Users.

RxSpark unique rewards and incentive platform for prescription compliance tracking.

Completion of the last product roadmap that enhanced Bearn platform and offerings that include expanded rewardable activities, contests, competitions, leader boards and more.

Bearn has engaged full integrations, soft launch and cross platform testing with AHI and partners and many others under contract currently.

This will allow Bearn and team to successfully release with initial partners mid-October, including participation and attendance with strategic partners at IRHSA Dallas 2021.

Bearn app on targeted for 15 November 2021 launch.

Bearn, a Californian based wellness technology company, has now completed the integration of the AHI software development kit for both the BodyScan and FaceScan. Bearn is on target to launch the Bearn app on 15 November 2021.

