Balkan Mining Quarterly Activities Report September 2021
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to present the Company’s quarterly activities report for the September 2021 quarter. The primary focus of the Company’s activities over this period following completion of its ASX listing has been the rapid commencement of exploration activities at Rekovac, Dobrinja and Pranjani as well as finalising an agreement with Puro.earth for the identification of CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) for its Serbian projects.
HIGHLIGHTS
Balkan Lithium-Borate Assets
- Initial exploration programs commenced across BMM’s portfolio of assets following with drilling contractor appointed in anticipation for the Company’s inaugural drilling campaign1
- Surface mapping completed at Rekovac in order to identify potential extensions to mineralisation and drill targets2
- Dobrinja and Pranjani surface sampling now well advanced with initial program at Dobrinja completed 3
- The reconciliation and surface sampling program will be followed by a detailed mapping and gravity survey that will aid in the identification of drilling targets
- Drilling set to commence at Rekovac approx. 2.5km ESE from historical drill hole REK_002 where analcime components have been found at surface4
Corporate
- Successful completion of the Company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in July raising A$6,500,0005
- Agreement executed with Puro.earth for the identification of CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) for the Company’s Serbian projects and to kick start the market for Carbon Negative Borates and Lithium
