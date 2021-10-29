Balkan Mining Quarterly Activities Report September 2021

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to present the Company’s quarterly activities report for the September 2021 quarter. The primary focus of the Company’s activities over this period following completion of its ASX listing has been the rapid commencement of exploration activities at Rekovac, Dobrinja and Pranjani as …









Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to present the Company’s quarterly activities report for the September 2021 quarter. The primary focus of the Company’s activities over this period following completion of its ASX listing has been the rapid commencement of exploration activities at Rekovac, Dobrinja and Pranjani as well as finalising an agreement with Puro.earth for the identification of CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) for its Serbian projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

Balkan Lithium-Borate Assets

Initial exploration programs commenced across BMM’s portfolio of assets following with drilling contractor appointed in anticipation for the Company’s inaugural drilling campaign1

Surface mapping completed at Rekovac in order to identify potential extensions to mineralisation and drill targets2

Dobrinja and Pranjani surface sampling now well advanced with initial program at Dobrinja completed 3

The reconciliation and surface sampling program will be followed by a detailed mapping and gravity survey that will aid in the identification of drilling targets

Drilling set to commence at Rekovac approx. 2.5km ESE from historical drill hole REK_002 where analcime components have been found at surface4

Corporate

Successful completion of the Company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in July raising A$6,500,0005

Agreement executed with Puro.earth for the identification of CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) for the Company’s Serbian projects and to kick start the market for Carbon Negative Borates and Lithium

