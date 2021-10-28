Auroch Minerals Quarterly Activities Report

Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the September 2021 quarter. The Company’s primary focus during the reporting period was on the exploration drilling activities at its Nepean Nickel Project (Nepean), exploration approvals for planned drilling at the Arden Copper-Zinc Project (Arden) and …









Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX:AOU) (Auroch or the Company) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the September 2021 quarter. The Company’s primary focus during the reporting period was on the exploration drilling activities at its Nepean Nickel Project (Nepean), exploration approvals for planned drilling at the Arden Copper-Zinc Project (Arden) and reviewing exploration results for the Leinster Nickel Project (Leinster) and Nepean.

HIGHLIGHTS

NEPEAN NICKEL PROJECT, WA

First drill-hole (NPDD008) commenced to test the high-priority Nepean Deeps exploration target below the historic Nepean nickel mine and drilled to 1,210m (completed shortly after the reporting period on 4th October to a down-hole depth of 1,291m)

NPDD008 successfully intersected a total of 78m of prospective komatiitic ultramafic units over four intervals

Abundant pegmatites also intersected in NPDD008 to be sampled for lithium- caesium-tantalum (LCT) mineralisation

Major moving-loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey successfully identified and delineated a discrete strongly conductive body 1.8km south of the historic Nepean nickel mine

Thirteen reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled during the quarter targeting interpreted regional ultramafic targets and MLEM plates with assay results pending

Assay results received for NPDD007:

o 4.64m @ 2.99% Ni & 0.13% Cu from 71.58m

