Auroch Minerals Limited (ASX: AOU) – Trading Halt

The securities of Auroch Minerals Limited (‘AOU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AOU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 28 October 2021 or when the announcement is released to …









The securities of Auroch Minerals Limited (‘AOU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AOU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 28 October 2021 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Raj Logarajah

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Read the full article here.