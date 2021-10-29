Arcadia Minerals’ Quarterly Activities Report – September Quarter 2021

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia, AM7 or the Company) is pleased to provide its report on activities and progress made during the September 2021 quarter: HIGHLIGHTS Swanson Tantalum Project: Maiden JORC Mineral Resource declared 1,2Mt (Indicated and Inferred) at an average grade of 412ppm (412g/t) Ta2O5, 76ppm (76g/t) Nb2O5 and 0.29%Li2O Swanson Tantalum Project: 1,100m …









Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia, AM7 or the Company) is pleased to provide its report on activities and progress made during the September 2021 quarter:

HIGHLIGHTS

Swanson Tantalum Project: Maiden JORC Mineral Resource declared 1,2Mt (Indicated and Inferred) at an average grade of 412ppm (412g/t) Ta2O5, 76ppm (76g/t) Nb2O5 and 0.29%Li2O

Swanson Tantalum Project: 1,100m drilling program is ongoing to possibly expand the Mineral Resources

Swanson Tantalum Project: Bench-scale metallurgical test-work completed, with preliminary mineralogical results indicating the prospect can produce a >20% Ta 2 O 5 concentrate

O concentrate Swanson Tantalum Project: 60 tonne bulk sample taken for commercial size plant test-work

Karibib Copper and Gold Project: High grade sampling results from a grab sample program confirms mineralisation extends over the exposed rocks of a 20 km x 2 km metasedimentary structural feature

Kum-Kum Nickel & PGE Project: Minerals System Approach and Geophysical Large Loop TDEM survey underway to identify geophysical anomalies

Bitterwasser Lithium Project: Expert appointed to determine lithium concentrations

SUMMARY OF MINING EXPLORATION FOR THE QUARTER

Swanson Tantalum Project

During the quarter exploration commenced at the Swanson Tantalum Project with drilling and bulk sample contractors being mobilised and independent Mineral Resource consultants, Snowden, being appointed to determine Swanson’s maiden JORC Mineral Resource.

The drilling contractor commenced with road operations, drill pad preparation and construction of water-for-drilling infrastructure with the purpose of conducting a drilling program and to possibly extend the resource.

The drilling program was planned to consist of 22 diamond boreholes for approximately 1,100m of core over the Swanson swarm of pegmatites (which is one of a number of pegmatite swarms resident over Exclusive Prospecting Licence 5047). The drilling program follows on from an initial drilling program completed in August 2020.

