Altan Rio: Targeting Near-Term Cashflow in Western Australia

Altan Rio (TSXV: AMO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Altan Rio (TSXV: AMO) focuses on projects within Western Australia, the country’s highest gold-producing province. Its flagship project is the Southern Cross project, covering 139.6 square kilometers in Yilgam Craton, Western Australia. Altan Rio holds the rights to 15 prospecting licenses throughout the project area that has been split up into two distinct zones, Corinthia North and Hopes Hill. Each of these zones has subsidiary targets within them that require further exploration with the potential for near-term cash flow.

This 23.7 square kilometer project is located in a proven gold-producing district. The company was granted 15 prospecting licenses throughout the project area, each representing an evidence-backed opportunity for gold production. Altan Rio is using world-class technologies to survey the region to generate near-term cash flow.

Company Highlights

Altan Rio is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing high-grade gold deposits in Western Australia with the goal of generating near-term cash flow

Australia recently became the top gold producer in the world, with Western Australia standing out as the top producing province of the country

The company’s flagship project is the Southern Cross, which is located on a large green stone deposit that surveys and sampling indicate contains numerous gold deposits

The Southern Cross project is further divided into two distinct zones, each with its own partnerships and timelines

Altan Rio is led by a strong management company with a proven track record of success and important discovers, which creates confidence that they can achieve their goals

Click here to connect with Altan Rio.