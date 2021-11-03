Australia

Additional Assay Results Up To 23.4g/T Au From Mt Dimer Drilling

- November 2nd, 2021

Aurumin Limited (ASX: AUN) (“Aurumin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce additional high-grade assays have been received from follow-up sampling, following positive composite sample results, from the July Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its 100% owned Mt Dimer Project, located 120km northeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Mt Dimer is a historical high-grade production centre, having produced over 125,000 ounces of gold, including open pit and underground production of 600,000 tonnes @ 6.4 g/t Au.

These new 1m assays are in addition to results received and reported in September (See ASX release 01/09/2021). Highlights from the 1m samples include:

Lightning

  • LTRC2106 6m @ 1.25g/t Au from 108m
      • incl 1m @ 3.01g/t Au from 108m
    • LTRC2106 has finished in mineralisation

LO3:

  • L03RC2103 4.0m @ 3.07/t Au from 95m
      • incl 1m @ 7.36g/t Au from 98m
  • LO3RC2104 1m @ 23.40g/t Au from 39m

With all data combined, updated intercepts from the July drill programme now include:

Lightning:

  • LTRC2106 10.0m @ 20.22g/t Au from 104m
    • incl 1.0m @ 153.50g/t Au from 106m

LO3:

  • L03RC2106 6.0m @ 16.19g/t Au from 61m
    • incl 1.0m @ 54.80g/t Au from 62m
  • L03RC2104 3.0m @ 9.83g/t Au from 39m
    • incl 1.0m @ 23.4g/t Au from 39m

LIGHTNING DEPOSIT

Lightning is a high-grade unmined deposit at Mt Dimer. Mineralisation consists of multiple narrow high-grade quartz bearing ore shoots plunging steeply to the north, within a northerly trending structure primarily hosted by granite.

The latest 1m results include 6m @ 1.25g/t Au including 1m @ 3.01g/t Au in LTRC2106. With theses additional results returned, Aurumin’s best intersection drilled to date has increased to 10m @ 20.22g/t Au, including 1m @ 153.50g/t Au

Of note is the additional intervals indicate that the hole finished in mineralisation and Aurumin will now look to re-enter the hole in the coming drill programme

 

Read the full ASX release here.

