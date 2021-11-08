A1 Gold Mine First Queens Lode Ore Processed and Final Exploration Results from Current Programme

Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) (“Kaiser”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Queens Lode ore production as well as the final results from recent drilling at the high-grade A1 gold mine. First Gold Produced from the Queens Lode trial mining of the first development through the top of the Queens Lode …









Kaiser Reef Limited (ASX:KAU) (“Kaiser”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Queens Lode ore production as well as the final results from recent drilling at the high-grade A1 gold mine.

First Gold Produced from the Queens Lode trial mining of the first development through the top of the Queens Lode delivered a production uplift with the existing fleet

Final Results received from long-running extensional exploration programme – including 1.2m @ 91.6 g/t gold and 3.7m @ 11.3 g/tgold

Results Prove High-Grade Northern Mineralisation Continues at Depth – Historically undrilled and unmined regions shows high grade gold reefs continue

New Headings Established – The decline has reached the 19 Level, the first full new level opened-up in several years, with mining commenced and development being readied for additional mining fronts.

Mining

Subsequent to a programme which commenced in April 2021, access to the Queens Lode was gained during October 2021. A total of 1,197 tonnes of the Queens Lode ore was mined during the last week of October, exceeding the Company’s airleg budget of 550t/week and with an additional 400 tonnes of airleg ore, utilising Kaiser’s existing fleet.

This bodes very well for supporting the Company’s plans to increase production when the main body of the Queens Lode is developed. A trial parcel of approximately 1,109 tonnes was treated with an estimated 95% recovery and a head grade higher than resource grade (Pending final reconciliation). The final optimisation of designs for this next part of development and mining is being produced currently and has benefitted from the input of final drilling results and confirmation of good metallurgical recoveries seen in the trial batch.

